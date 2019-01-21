BJP MLA Akula Satyanarayana joins Jana Sena

: BJP MLA from Rajamahendravaram Urban, Akula Satyanarayana, joined the Jana Sena here Monday.
Satyanarayana resigned from his post as well as the BJP on Sunday to formally join the Jana Sena.
His resignation as MLA is yet to be accepted.
Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan formally welcomed the legislator into his party.
He said Satyanarayanas entry would strengthen the Jana Sena in East Godavari as the latters family enjoyed good reputation in the district.
Satyanarayana said a corruption-free rule was possible only with Kalyan, adding he was confident that the actor-turned-politician would cleanse the current political system.
Satyanarayana was one of the four MLAs to have been elected on behalf of the BJP, which fought the 2014 election in alliance with the TDP.
He had been staying away from party affairs for some time now, reportedly disgruntled that the BJP did not honour its promises made to the state post-bifurcation.
