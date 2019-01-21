Kareena Kapoor Khan denies joining politics: My focus will only be movies

Kapoor Khan on Monday quashed the reports claiming that she will be contesting for for from

The 38-year-old said making movies are and will always be her priority and she has no plans to join politics.

"There is no truth to these reports. I have not been approached for this whatsoever. My focus is and only will be movies," said in a statement.

According to the reports, in a letter written to Rahul Gandhi, corporator Yogendra Singh Chauhan claimed the would be the most suitable candidate to defeat the BJP from the seat.

The reports also claimed that Chauhan was seeking an appointment with to convince him to give a party ticket.

Kareena is the wife of Saif Ali Khan, who is the son of former Indian Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, scion of the erstwhile state.

Pataudi had also contested from Bhopal in 1991 but had lost.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)