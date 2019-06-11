Madhya Pradesh BJP MP Virendra Kumar to be pro-tem speaker of Lok Sabha

-
BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh Virendra Kumar will be the pro-tem speaker of the Lok Sabha, official sources said Tuesday.
Kumar, 65, is a seven-term member of Parliament and won the Lok Sabha polls from Tikamgarh.
As pro-tem speaker, he will preside over the first sitting of the Lok Sabha and administer the oath of office to the newly elected MPs.
The first session of the newly-constituted 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26.
As pro-tem speaker, Kumar will also oversee the election of the Lok Sabha speaker.
Kumar was a minister of state in the previous Modi government.
