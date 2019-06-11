JUST IN
Madhya Pradesh BJP MP Virendra Kumar to be pro-tem speaker of Lok Sabha

The first session of the newly-constituted 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Virendra Kumar
BJP MP Virendra Kumar | Photo: Twitter

BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh Virendra Kumar will be the pro-tem speaker of the Lok Sabha, official sources said Tuesday.

Kumar, 65, is a seven-term member of Parliament and won the Lok Sabha polls from Tikamgarh.

As pro-tem speaker, he will preside over the first sitting of the Lok Sabha and administer the oath of office to the newly elected MPs.

The first session of the newly-constituted 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26.

As pro-tem speaker, Kumar will also oversee the election of the Lok Sabha speaker.

Kumar was a minister of state in the previous Modi government.
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 13:35 IST

