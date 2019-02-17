BJP pays tributes to slain CRPF personnel in programmes held across country

The BJP organised condolence meetings across the country on Sunday to pay tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the terror attack, with party leaders asserting that the central government will avenge their deaths.

A party statement said its top leaders, including Amit Shah, besides several Union ministers and other office-bearers, paid tributes to the slain soldiers at programmes held across the country.

Besides BJP MPs and MLAs, people from different sections of society also paid tributes at the condolence meetings held in district headquarters, it said, adding that and terrorism sponsored by it were condemned strongly.

Shah paid his tribute at a public meeting in Other party leaders who attended the condolence meetings included Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and and Union ministers and Narendra Singh Tomar, among others.

Referring to the comments of following the terror attack that the sacrifices of the CRPF personnel will not go in vain, party leaders asserted that their deaths would be avenged.

