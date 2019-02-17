4-day MP Assembly session to begin on Monday

The second session of the newly-elected Assembly will begin here from Monday and conclude on February 21, a said.

The four-day session will have only three sittings as February 19 is a government holiday on account of Sant Ravidas Jayanti, a state Assembly secretariat said.

He informed that this session of the 15th Madhya Pradesh Assembly would have a Question Hour.

The Assembly secretariat has received 727 questions submitted by MLAs, including 309 questions from first-time legislators, and 167 calling attention motions, he said.

According to the list of business released by the Assembly secretariat, would table the vote-on-account on Monday.

The House would also pay tribute to departed leaders as well as 40 CRPF personnel martyred in the Pulwama attack.

Both the opposition BJP and ruling Sunday organised MLA meetings to prepare strategies during the session.

Earlier, of Opposition targeted the government over rampant transfer-postings after it took over in the state in December last year.

Alleging corruption, Bhargava said, "Transfer and posting of government employees has turned into an industry in the state. A huge number of officials were transferred. Couple of days ago, 42 police officers were transferred but 32 of these were cancelled or amended."



Hitting back, MP said, "It seems the LoP is talking about the BJP's 15-year old rule which was full of scams like Vyapam and Their government at the Centre is also involved in corruption in the purchase of fighter planes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)