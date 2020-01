BJP received 1,450 cr through electoral bonds in 2018-19, Cong 383 cr: ADR

Only three of the six parties have declared donations received through electoral bonds in 2018-19, with the BJP getting the maximum Rs 1,450.89 crore through the debt instrument, according to election watchdog Association For Democratic Reforms (ADR).

During the financial year 2018-19, out of the six parties, only the BJP, and Trinamool "have declared receiving an income from contribution through electoral bonds, a total of Rs 1931.43 crore", according to an ADR analysis released on Wednesday.

"The BJP received donations through electoral bonds worth Rs 1450.89 crore, Rs 383.26 crore and TMC Rs 97.28 crore," it said.