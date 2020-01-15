BJP received 1,450 cr through electoral bonds in 2018-19, Cong 383 cr: ADR

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Only three of the six national parties have declared donations received through electoral bonds in 2018-19, with the BJP getting the maximum Rs 1,450.89 crore through the debt instrument, according to election watchdog Association For Democratic Reforms (ADR).

During the financial year 2018-19, out of the six national parties, only the BJP, Congress and Trinamool Congress "have declared receiving an income from contribution through electoral bonds, a total of Rs 1931.43 crore", according to an ADR analysis released on Wednesday.

"The BJP received donations through electoral bonds worth Rs 1450.89 crore, Congress Rs 383.26 crore and TMC Rs 97.28 crore," it said.
First Published: Wed, January 15 2020. 19:00 IST

