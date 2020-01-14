JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Tharoor apologises for 'power without responsibility' remark on Kejriwal
Business Standard

Arrows of Arjuna in Mahabharata had atomic power, claims Bengal governor

Arrows of Mahabharata's Arjuna had atomic power, claims Bengal Governor

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Jagdeep Dhankhar
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday claimed flying objects existed during the period of Ramayana and the arrows of Arjuna of Mahabharata had atomic power.

"It is not in the 20th century, but it was during the period of Ramayana, we had flying objects (Uran Khatola). Sanjay narrated the entire war of Mahabharata (to Dhitarasthra) not from TV. The arrows of Arjuna in Mahabharata had atomic power in it," Dhankhar said while addressing a programme.

In Mahabharata, it is said that Sanjay, even after staying away from the battle had narrated what was happening in the battlefield to Dhritarashtra, who was blind.
First Published: Tue, January 14 2020. 22:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU