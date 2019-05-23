BJP retains Secunderabad

-
BJP Thursday retained Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, the lone seat the party won in Telangana in the 2014 elections.
Senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy, also a former state party president, defeated Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and minister T Srinivas Yadav's son T Sai Kiran by a margin of over 62,000 votes, the Election Commission said.
The BJP had dropped former union minister and sitting MP Bandaru Dattatreya, replacing him with Reddy.
Reddy, a three-time MLA, lost from Amberpet seat in the December 2018 Assembly elections.
In 2014, Dattatreya won with a margin of 2,54,735 votes against Congress leader M Anjan Kumar Yadav, who had bagged the seat in 2009 defeating the former.
