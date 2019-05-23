Bollywood stars with BJP ticket register wins, Urmila Matondkar, Shatrughan Sinha set to lose

The Lok Sabha will have its usual glamour quotient this time too with newcomers such as action star and set to join their showbiz colleagues Hema Malini, and Ravi Kishan, all from the BJP, in the lower house of Parliament.

There were big losers too with Raj Babbar, the in and its candidate from Fatehpur Sikri, trailing by over 4.5 lakh votes against his BJP rival.

and Shatrughan Sinha, candidates from Mumbai North and Patna Sahib, respectively, and Moon Moon Sen, contesting from Trinamool Congress, also failed to charm voters.

Deol, the newest entrant to the select club of showbiz stars trying to find political relevance who joined the BJP just weeks before the elections, was on his way to clinch the Gurdaspur seat from with a margin of 82,000 votes, according to trends at 8.30 pm.

His electoral rival, Jakhar, won the seat in a by-election from Gurdaspur that had earlier favoured another star, Vinod Khanna, for the longest time. The late held the seat for BJP for four consecutive terms from 1998 to 2014.

Deol's father, veteran Dharmendra, won the Bikaner seat in 2004 but did not seek another term in politics, leaving his wife and son to fight elections. He, however, campaigned for both.

looked set to retain her Mathura seat for a consecutive second term, surging ahead of her closest rival of the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

The vote tally for Sufi singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans, who is contesting from North West on a BJP ticket, was 8.47 lakh votes, way ahead of candidate Gugan Singh's 2.94 lakh votes, trends showed.

In Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, the from the constituency, was set for another win, polling more than 2 lakh votes against Congress' Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Sunny Deol's "Dillagi" co-star Urmila Matondkar, also fighting the elections for the first time on a ticket from Mumbai North, failed to register a win, earning only



2.35 lakh votes against winning BJP candidate Gopal Shetty, whose vote count stood at 6.88 lakh votes.

The Modi factor, however, failed to yield dividends for Jaya Prada, who recently switched to BJP after spending years in the SP. Her former colleague and now bitter rival, Khan, was poised for a win in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur constituency.

The other BJP star candidate who lost was Suresh Gopi, who fought from Thrissur, Kerala, which voted in Congress candidate T N Prathapan with.

was not the only star candidate to cross over to a different party. and switched parties with varying results.

Sinha, who joined the Congress after years of being a BJP rebel, failed to retain his seat in Patna Sahib, which went to BJP's The is on course to win with 5.95 lakh votes to Sinha's 3.17 lakh votes.

Sinha's wife Poonam, who was fighting the election as a SP candidate from Lucknow, also did not fare well. Incumbent seemed set to retain his seat with a vote count of 6.27 lakh votes while Sinha trailed with 2.82 lakh votes.

Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan, who switched his loyalties from Congress to BJP this election season, won from Yogi Adityanath's bastion, Gorakhpur with 7.14 lakh votes.

Moon Moon Sen's magic may not have worked but from the party was on her way to victory from Basirhat, with 6.17 lakh votes. Her BJP rival managed only half the numbers at 3.05 lakh votes.

Another actor from the fold seemed set to win from Jadavpur seat with 6.87 lakh votes opposite BJP's (3.92 lakh votes).

National Award winning actor Prakash Raj, a of the ruling government's policies, contested as an independent from Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency but came in third behind the BJP and the Congress.

Actor Sumalatha Ambareesh, who fought as an independent from Mandya, won the seat with 7 lakh votes. The seat was earlier held by her late husband, actor Ambareesh.

