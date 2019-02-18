BJP to contest 25 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Sena 23: Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
Snubbed, but Amit Shah hopeful Shiv Sena will ally with BJP in 2019
Modi govt is a 'jumla', but it's not 2014 anymore: Thackeray warns BJP
One who will trounce Shiv Sena is yet to be born: Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena will always be 'big brother': Sanjay Raut on alliance with BJP
Uddhav Thackeray thunders, but for Shiv Sena dumping BJP isn't an easy call
-
Ruling allies BJP and Shiv Sena, whose relations have been strained for quite some time, Monday announced a tie-up for the coming Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections.
The BJP will contest 25 seats and Shiv Sena 23 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The two parties will contest equal number of seats, along with their other allies, in elections for the 288-member state Assembly, due this year.
In a joint press conference with BJP chief Amit Shah and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said public sentiment was that the two parties should come together.
The BJP and Sena alliance will win at least 45 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Shah said.
Crores of workers of BJP and Shiv Sena wanted the alliance between the two parties, Shah said. The Sena is the oldest ally of BJP, he added.
The Ram temple has been the common thread for alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena, Thackeray said. It has to be built at the earliest, he added.
BJP and Sena are parties with national ideology which have come together in wider public interest, Fadnavis said. In principle, both the parties are pro-Hindutva, he added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU