Business Standard

BJP should solve Goa mining impasse, says ally GFP

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

The Goa Forward Party, a partner in the Manohar Parrikar government, Friday said the ruling BJP must bring about a solution to the mining crisis in the state.

The mining sector is defunct in Goa since March last year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned the extraction of iron ore.

Addressing a press conference, GFP vice president Durgadas Kamat said only the BJP could arrive at a solution for the mining sector.

He said the GFP wanted the Centre to come out with an ordinance to allow the mining sector to resume operations.

He, however, said that the party had not thought of withdrawing support to the Parrikar government on this issue.

Such a "drastic step" would not help solve the mining crisis, Kamat told reporters.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 12:50 IST

