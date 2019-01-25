Gujarat man kills estranged wife, then commits suicide

An unemployed man allegedly killed his wife and then committed suicide in Gujarat's district, police said Friday.

(49) and Rachna (44) were married for 20 years but their relationship had soured recently and, on January 15 this year, the two had decided to stay separately, an of Tehsil police station said.

While Manish was staying with his parents in Karelibag area here, Rachna was staying with the couple's only daughter on the fourth floor flat of a building in Bhayli village, he said.

"On Thursday, there was some argument between the two over Rachna leaving for Udaipur to attend a marriage function. During the altercation, Manish hit Rachna with a copper pestle on the head behind the ear, killing her instantly," the said.

Manish then called Rachna's sister and informed her about the incident, said police.

"He then had a bath, wore new clothes, threw out the copper pestle. He went to the sixth floor of the building and jumped off and committed suicide. Their daughter was at school at the time," he said.

Manish had come to Rachna's apartment to take his clothes and other items that were lying there, the added.

"Manish was currently without a job while Rachna worked in a senior position in a private company here," the official said.

Sub B D Jadeja said a case had been registered based on the complaint by Rachna's sister, Minal Trivedi.

