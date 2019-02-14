BJP wants to drive out tribals and poor farmers from forests: Rahul

-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the BJP was standing as a "silent spectator" in the face of the Forest Rights Act being challenged in the Supreme Court.
He also claimed that this was indicative of the ruling party's "intentions" to drive out lakhs of tribals and poor farmers from forests.
Gandhi's attack came over a media report on politicians and adivasi groups asking the Centre if it wants to "sacrifice" the forest law.
"The BJP is standing as a silent spectator in the Supreme Court, where the Forest Rights Act is being challenged. It is indicating its intentions to drive out lakhs of tribals and poor farmers from the forests," Gandhi tweeted.
Congress stands with the "deprived brothers and sisters", and will fight against this injustice with full force, he said.
