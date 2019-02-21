BJP to reach out to govt scheme beneficiaries on Feb 26

The BJP will seek to reach out to 22 crore beneficiaries of various government schemes on February 26, with set to travel to a newly-electrified village by boat.

(BJP) told reporters on Thursday that leaders and workers of the saffron party will fan out across the country to contact these beneficiaries as part of the "Kamal Jyoti" campaign.

The ruling party plans to light lamps in the houses and localities that have benefitted from a number of schemes of the BJP governments at the Centre and in states. It has put the number of these beneficiaries at 22 crore.

With the Lok Sabha polls due in a few months, will address BJP workers across the country on February 28 through the app.

BJP sources said the party was working to ensure that workers from every polling booth -- the total number is anywhere between nine and 10 lakh -- were part of this "Mera booth sabse mazboot" (my booth is the strongest) exercise.

As part of its bid to retain power at the Centre, the party is counting on the support of the families that have availed of various schemes like opening of accounts, the Mudra scheme, the Swachh Bharat programme and the electrification exercise during the polls and has been reaching out to them.

