U'khand Assembly tables quota bill for unreserved category in jobs

The Thursday tabled a bill in the state Assembly to give 10 per cent reservation in jobs to the economically weaker sections in the unreserved category.

Introducing the bill in the House, said the bill was being brought to create equality of opportunity for all sections in

The economically weaker sections belonging to the unreserved category do not have proportionate representation in and posts in comparison to other sections, he said.

The bill will apply only to permanent residents of the state who are not covered under the existing reservation schemes for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Socially and Educationally Backward classes.

This reservation will be given to people from families whose gross annual income from all sources, including salary, agriculture, profession, business is less than Rs eight lakh.

