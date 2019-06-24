BJP took corrective steps in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, won LS polls: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Former said the drubbing in the assembly polls in his state, and prompted the BJP to take corrective steps ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, while the remained in a "delusional" state.

Terming the parliamentary polls as an "eye-opener" for some parties, he said this election ended dynastic and caste in the country.

"People rose above caste and voted for development, welfare and nationalism. This election heralded a transformation in Indian politics," the told in an interview.

The BJP, despite its loss in the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, swept the Lok Sabha elections in the three states with over 50 per cent vote share.

In Madhya Pradesh, the saffron party won 28 of the 29 constituncies, while the was restricted to the lone Chhindwara seat.

The BJP in won nine seats and the two, while in the BJP won 24 and the grand old party could not open its account.

"The Congress remained in a delusional state vis-a-vis Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and The truth is, drubbing in the three states proved to be a blessing for us (BJP), and hence, all the corrective steps were taken, wherever the need for the same was felt.

"The Congress only remained in a state of misconception about itself that it has won assembly elections in three states," Chauhan said.

Chauhan, who was here on Saturday, also claimed that people of now say come back soon 'mama', as he is fondly called by his supporters.

To a question that he can dethrone the current government, Chauhan said, "If I had the intention of dethroning the government, then I would not have allowed it to be formed in the first place."



"The Congress along with the SP, the BSP and Independents formed the government. We, too, had the offer (of forming government), but I thought they (Congress) have more seats, hence, they have the moral right to form government," he said.

On went wrong for the BJP in the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chauhan, who is a BJP vice-president, said, "Overconfidence had crept in. You had seen people were suspicious about (BJP's performance in) other states, but it was not the case with "



"Someone had asked me to list three possible reasons which led to the party's defeat in and my answer was first reason is Shivraj, second reason is Shivraj and third reason is Shivraj," he said.

Chauhan said while his party has initiated membership drives and is reaching out to workers at all levels, people were leaving the Congress after its performance in the

Hitting out at the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, he said, "The schemes run by us were stopped. Loan waiver did not happen. Law and order situation has deteriorated. has become a den of brokers, and in over four months time, the entire state is feeling harassed."



People realise the difference between the BJP and the Congress, he claimed.

