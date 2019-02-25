'Black Panther' becomes first superhero film to win Original Score Oscar

"Black Panther" has won Best Original Score at becoming the first and project to take home in the category.

received the award from "Black Panther" star and

The Marvel project beat out "BlacKkKlansman" (Terence Blanchard), "Mary Poppins Returns" (Marc Shaiman), "Isle of Dogs" (Alexandre Desplat) and "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Nicholas Britell) to become the first superhero movie to win the award.

"Black Panther" was the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to even get a nomination in the Best Original Score category.

Groansson thanked in his acceptance speech and said working with the filmmaker was a big honour for him.

"I want to share this award with all the incredible artistes I have worked with on this film and all the classical musicians from who recorded on the original score," he added.

Groansson recently won two Grammys, bagging the Best Score for "Black Panther" and Best Song for Childish Gambino's "This is America".

