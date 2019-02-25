Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar the second time

continued his winning spree as he took home the for the Best Supporting at the 91st for his work in Peter Farrelly's biographical comedy-drama "Green Book", his career's second in the category.

In the film, which also features Viggo Mortensen, plays Dr Don Shirley, an African-American jazz pianist and composer, who embarks on a cross-country tour that necessitates his hiring of a white (Mortensen) to assist him as a while he travels through America's racially-divided Southern states.

This is the 45-year-old actor's second trophy after receiving an award in 2016 for his role as Juan in Barry Jenkins' "Moonlight".

The win made him the first in 24 years to receive multiple acting in two years or less in any category. won back-to-back best trophies for "Philadelphia" (1993) and "Forrest Gump" (1994).

He was presented the trophy by James Bond star and

paid tribute to Dr Shirley, saying all he tried to do was to capture his essence. He also thanked co-star Mortensen and the for giving him the space to "work it out". He dedicated the award to his grandmother.

"She has been my ear my entire life, telling me that if first don't succeed, try, try again, that I could do anything I put my mind to. Always, always pushing me to thinking positively. I would not be here without here," he said in a speech.

Other nominees in the category were Adam ("BlacKkKlansman"), Sam Elliott ("A Star Is Born"), Richard E Grant ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?") and ("Vice").

Ali, who has been award season's favourite, had also won best supporting actor Golden Globe, SAG award and for his role in "Green Book".

The actor's close to two-decade-long career got a boost in 2016 with an nomination for his performance in the fourth season of "House of Cards" as This was followed by a successful run of Netflix's "Luke Cage", win for "Moonlight" and critically-acclaimed performance in "Hidden Figures".

Ali currently stars in HBO's "True Detective".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)