'Blair Witch Project' gets video game adaptation

Horror cult hit "The Project" has been adapted as a video game, set to be released in August this year.

made the announcement during a presentation at the Xbox E3 2019 press conference.

According to the Verge, the game is being developed by Layers of Fear creator and will be "based on the cinematic lore of Blair Witch".

"The Project", which released in 1999, used the found footage technique to tell their story about three filmmaking students who hike the Black Hills near Burkittsville, in 1994 to film a documentary about a local legend known as the They disappear and their equipment and footage is found a year later.

"Blair Witch" is a story-driven, psychological horror game that takes place in Maryland's in 1996 where a young boy has disappeared.

The gamer joins the search as Ellis, a former with a troubled past.

The game will be available for both XBOX One and PC platforms on August 30.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)