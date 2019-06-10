Committee probing Easter attacks submits its final report to Lankan President

A three-member committee appointed to probe the Sunday attacks in that killed 258 people, including 11 Indians, Monday submitted its final report to

Justice Vijith Malalgoda, who headed the committee, handed over the report to Other members of the committee - former ministerial and former N K Ilangakoon - were also present.

The details of the report were immediately not available.

appointed the committee on April 22 to probe into the bombings and identify its root causes along with other related matters.

The ad hoc investigation body had submitted two interim reports on the investigations to the President on earlier occasions.

Nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through St Anthony's Church in Colombo, in the western coastal town of and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa, and three high-end hotels frequented by tourists in the country's deadliest violence since the devastating civil war with the ended in 2009.

The Islamic State claimed the attacks, but the government blamed local Islamist extremist group (NTJ) for the bombings.

A total of 106 suspects, including a Tamil and a school principal, have been arrested in connection with the blasts.

President Sirisena suspended and dismissed his top after it was found that there were intelligence failures before the attacks.

