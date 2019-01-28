Blaring midnight music on Noida road lands 3 behind bars

Three men were arrested Monday for allegedly playing loud music around midnight with speakers mounted on a truck, police said.

A complaint was received around midnight about the accused men causing inconvenience to the people in Sector 10 area, going around with music blaring, the police said.

"The people were getting inconvenienced. Some of them were angry and had started assembling on the road due to the disturbance," said Pant, the in charge of the Sector 20 police station.

Soon, Pant said, local police officials reached the area, intercepted the vehicle and tried to talk them through the situation.

"It was around quarter past 12 in the night and the three were unrelenting, hence they were arrested on charges under the Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and their truck impounded," he said.

Those held have been identified as Aslam (22), Bunty (24) and Aman (18), all residents of Noida, the police said.

They have been booked under CrPCSection 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences), 107 (security for keeping the peace), and related offences, the police said.

Pant said the vehicle was impounded under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988(Power to detain vehicles used without certificate of registration permit, etc) after the accused failed to show necessary documents.

"The accused are being produced in a local court," he added.

On January 18, a DJ was sent behind bars after he was booked for playing "very loud music" during a wedding after 10 pm in violation of the law, in a first such arrest in Noida over noise pollution.

