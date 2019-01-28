Cold wave conditions at some place in UP, Agra coldest at 3.4 deg

Cold wave conditions prevailed at some places in west with recording a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest in the state. Met officials said Monday.

Night temperatures fell below normal limits in the Allahabad, Varanasi, and divisions of Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological (Met) office here said.

However, the minimum recorded was above normal in the Gorakhpur division, it said.

The minimum temperature was 3.4 degrees Celsius at Agra, Met officials said.

They warned that cold wave conditions were likely to occur at isolated places over west-UP.

