Tripura CM inaugurates indoor exhibition centre

Biplab Kumar on Monday inaugurated an international indoor exhibition centre here, the largest facility of its kind in the Northeastern region.

Speaking on the occasion, the said industrialists from different parts of the country, companies and consultants would now get an address to showcase their products.

Stating that it was for the first time in the state that this type of indoor exhibition centre was set up, the said that traders from would also benefit from the centre.

Built at a cost of Rs 66.52 crore at Hapania here, the multi-purpose facility and the largest exhibition hall with an area of 10,800 sq metre, can house an exhibition, a corporate event or a show.

In his inaugural speech, said it was necessary to promote industry in this remote state to uplift the living standards of the common man.

The indoor centre has the capacity to house 170 stalls and accomodate 10,000 visitors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)