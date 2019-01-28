Tripura CM inaugurates indoor exhibition centre

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday inaugurated an international indoor exhibition centre here, the largest facility of its kind in the Northeastern region.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said industrialists from different parts of the country, companies and consultants would now get an address to showcase their products.
Stating that it was for the first time in the state that this type of indoor exhibition centre was set up, the chief minister said that traders from Tripura would also benefit from the centre.
Built at a cost of Rs 66.52 crore at Hapania here, the multi-purpose facility and the largest exhibition hall with an area of 10,800 sq metre, can house an exhibition, a corporate event or a show.
In his inaugural speech, Deb said it was necessary to promote industry in this remote state to uplift the living standards of the common man.
The indoor centre has the capacity to house 170 stalls and accomodate 10,000 visitors.
