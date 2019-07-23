Blue Star bags Rs 253 cr order for air conditioning, ventilation from MMRC

-
-
Air-conditioning and refrigeration major Blue Star on Tuesday said it has won Rs 253 crore order from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL).
"The scope of this order includes design, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of the air conditioning, tunnel ventilation and environmental control system for nine underground stations and associated tunnels on line 3 corridor of the Mumbai Metro between Mumbai Central and Bandra," Blue Star said in a regulatory filing.
Line 3 of the Mumbai Metro, also known as the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line, is partially funded by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) and is the longest continuous underground metro stretch in the country, the company added.
Shares of Blue Star were trading 1.53 per cent lower at Rs 736 apiece on BSE.
