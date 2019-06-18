BMS to hold nationwide campaign against PSU divestment in Sept

RSS-affiliate Tuesday said it will run a nationwide campaign against divestment of PSUs in the wake of Aayog listing 92 state-owned companies for sell-off.

"In the background of Aayog listing 92 PSUs for disinvestment, a meeting of ordination Committee of (BMS) was held in Delhi," a BMS statement said.

The meeting decided to hold nationwide awareness programme on "Save Public Sector" during September 1-7.

Unit level meetings, dharna, processions etc will be conducted as part of the campaign. On November 15, a national convention of PSU employees will be held at

The convention will prepare a policy document on the role of PSUs in nation building, release a Charter of Demands of PSU workers and declare future agitation programme, it said.

As a prelude of this, industry wise seminars, roundtable discussion of trade unions, management and experts will be conducted during July-August.

At national level, meetings will be held with policy makers and the government. Further, parliamentarians and other dignitaries will be contacted as a part of mass contact programme, it added.

The coordination committee meeting was attended by the union representatives from coal, banking, insurance, steel sectors, among others.

Union representatives from BSNL, MTNL, IOC, ONGC, FCI, NTPC, NHPC, and other PSUs were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)