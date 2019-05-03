RSS should do politics on front foot: Ashok Gehlot

on Friday made a scathing attack on the (RSS) in a series of tweets, saying the right wing organisation should do on front foot.

Gehlot tweeted, "The RSS must do on the front foot. The is strong enough to fight back. Let's fight it out in the open. Let's see who has what policies, what programmes and what ideals. Let's say what we want and then let the people decide. from behind the curtains is not in the interest of the country."

"The way RSS leaders are giving backhand support to the BJP, indulging in politics and enjoying its benefits while staying behind the scenes. It would be better if the Sangh announces itself as a political party. They should take my advice very seriously, discuss it and come forward," Gehlot said.

In another tweet, the said: "The RSS was banned after the killing of At that time it had written to saying that it would never take part in politics in the future and would function as a cultural organisation. However, now they have jumped into the political arena, spreading rumours and misleading the people."

