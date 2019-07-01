Boat gets stuck in creek mud, rescue ops on

A boat with two persons on board got stuck in mud deep inside a creek near Mahul Gavhan village in eastern Mumbai Sunday, an official said.

Rescue teams comprising personnel of the Coast Guard, police and fire brigade are monitoring the situation, he said.

The officials are waiting for high tide, which they hope would push the boat to a safer place.

"The boat got stuck in mud at around 4.30 pm between Koyla and Tata jetties. The spot is far away from the creek shore. Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the shore on receiving a distress call. The Coast Guard was also called in to join the rescue operation," he said, adding that the operation was going on till late night.

