Doosan Bobcat India launches manufacturing facility near

equipment maker Doosan Bobcat India on Wednesday announced the inauguration and commencement of operations from its first manufacturing facility near here.

The firm, a wholly owned subsidiary of Doosan Bobcat Inc., announced the inauguration of the facility at Gummudipoondi, where it will manufacture Backhoe Loaders.

"With a total investment of Rs 190 crore for the next five years, the state-of-the-art factory is spread across an area of 21.6 acres and has an annual production capacity of 8,000 units," a company release said.

The integrated facility with Fabrication and Warehouse, among others, will initially manufacture Backhoe Loaders, completely designed and developed by its city-based engineering team.

"This new facility will cater to the increasing demand of Backhoe Loader to support the development of India's infrastructure and segment," Scott Park, CEO, Doosan Bobcat Inc. said.

The company also plans to make this facility a global manufacturing hub for export and a regional centre of excellence, the release said, adding, besides Backhoe Loaders, it was also looking at localising its other compact products to suit Indian market requirement and potentially exporting them as well.

