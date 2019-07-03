Body of BSF jawan swept away in heavy rain recovered

A search team, comprising police officers and SDRF personnel, on Wednesday recovered the body of a BSF jawan, who was reportedly swept away by the swelling Ganol river during heavy rain in western Meghalaya.

Dharmaveer Singh's body was found two kilometre downstream from where he was last spotted on June 30 in West Garo Hills district, a senior police officer said.

Singh(32), a member of the 55 Battalion at Tura, was reported missing by his friends, who had accompanied him on a picnic trip to Pelga Dare in the district on Sunday, he said.

"The jawan's body was found around 6.30 am in the morning, around 2 km from where he fell into the river. All necessary formalities have been performed before the body was handed over to the authorities," West Garo Hills district SP MGR Kumar told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)