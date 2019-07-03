JUST IN
Eight drug peddlers detained in J-K's Poonch

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Eight alleged drug peddlers were detained in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Wednesday.

Raids were conducted at several places in Poonch and Mendhar areas of the district on Tuesday night and the persons were booked for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities and drug peddling under preventive detention sections, they said.

Davinder Gill, Chetan Gill, Akber, Abdul Ghani, Ashfaq, Samaya Din, Ramaveshwas and Ravind were detained under preventive detention orders issued by the magistrate Poonch, police said.

First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 13:35 IST

