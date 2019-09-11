Boeing CEO: 737 MAX could be 'phased' back into service by regulators

Boeing's 737 MAX could be brought back into service gradually by government regulators but is still on track to be cleared to fly again in 2019, the company's CEO said Wednesday.



“A phased ungrounding is a possibility,” Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said at an investor conference in California.



The aircraft has been grounded since mid-March following two deadly crashes but could return to the air on a staggered schedule in different countries.



Muilenburg said the company is still working through a number of questions with the US Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators but that "all of that work supports our timeline for an early fourth quarter return to service".