Boeing CEO: 737 MAX could be 'phased' back into service by regulators

-
ALSO READ
With mounting legal complaints, Boeing's crisis goes from bad to worse
Boeing slashes 737 jetliner output by 19% as global groundings drain cash
Boeing did not disclose 737 MAX alert issue for more than a year, says FAA
Angle of attack: Boeing says safety review corroborated findings on sensor
Boeing CEO acknowledges problems of 737 MAX, says 'we clearly fell short'
-
Boeing's 737 MAX could be brought back into service gradually by government regulators but is still on track to be cleared to fly again in 2019, the company's CEO said Wednesday.
“A phased ungrounding is a possibility,” Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said at an investor conference in California.
The aircraft has been grounded since mid-March following two deadly crashes but could return to the air on a staggered schedule in different countries.
Muilenburg said the company is still working through a number of questions with the US Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators but that "all of that work supports our timeline for an early fourth quarter return to service".
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU