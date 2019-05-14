'Bond 25' shooting suspended after Daniel Craig's injury: report

The new James Bond film has hit another after lead star Daniel Craig's injury reportedly resulted in a suspension of shooting.

According to The Sun, Craig fell while sprinting on the "Bond 25" sets in last week and has been flown to the US for X-rays that has led to the hold of the filming.

Citing an unnamed source, the publication reported that the was shooting one of his final scenes in

"He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly. He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle," the source said.

It is currently unknown how long the production might be delayed, the newspaper reported that the shooting at London's legendary Pinewood Studios, which had been scheduled to begin at the end of the week, has been cancelled.

This is not the first time Craig, who performs his own stunts, has sustained injury on a Bond film sets.

The had two teeth knocked out during his first stunt scene for his Bond debut in "Casino Royale"; sustained a number of injuries, including slicing off the tip of a finger and tearing a shoulder muscle on his next, "Quantum of Solace" and injuring his knee during a fight scene for his most recent "Spectre".

The new film in the Bond franchise has had a tumultuous journey. It was previously set to be directed by with a release date of November 8, 2019.

After Boyle dropped out of the project over "creative differences", along with frequent collaborator, John Hodge, the film's release date was moved to February 14, 2020.

is now attached as director, with hired by to pen a new script. and have already drafted a version of the script but it is being reported that the studio is unhappy with their story.

Recently, "Fleabag" came on board the movie to "polish" the script of

The release of the film was recently pushed back to April 8, 2020.

