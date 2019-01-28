Richard Madden might leave 'Bodyguard' for James Bond

"Bodyguard" has said that is in talks to play James Bond in the film franchise.

With that, Madden's future in "Bodyguard" has been thrown into doubt, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Madden, 32, took the title role in the TV series as

A second series is expected but an on the show said: "We don't know if Richard will do series two. It depends what happens with James Bond, we don't know yet."

There has been increasing speculation about replacing in the most coveted role in the movies. And it is understood that has been in touch with

Before he starred in "Bodyguard", Madden played in TV fantasy series "Game Of Thrones". The eighth and final season of the hit series will bow out in April 2019. It airs in on Star World.

