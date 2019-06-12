JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

English is not my only language: Jnanpith Awardee Amitav Ghosh

Sonia Gandhi's flight to Delhi deferred due to bad weather
Business Standard

Bopanna and Shapovalov stun Bryan Brothers

Press Trust of India  |  Stuttgart 

India's Rohan Bopanna combined with his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov to upset the legendary Bryan Brothers -- Mike and Bob -- 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 to move into the quarterfinals of the Mercedes Cup here Wednesday.

The Indo-Canadian pair will take on Frenchmen Lucas Pouille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarterfinals on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 23:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU