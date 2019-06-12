Bopanna and Shapovalov stun Bryan Brothers

-
India's Rohan Bopanna combined with his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov to upset the legendary Bryan Brothers -- Mike and Bob -- 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 to move into the quarterfinals of the Mercedes Cup here Wednesday.
The Indo-Canadian pair will take on Frenchmen Lucas Pouille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarterfinals on Friday.
