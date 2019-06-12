This century means a lot as a batsman: Warner

Opener David Warner, who Wednesday scored his first century since completing the ball-tampering ban, said the knock in game against "means a lot" to him as a batsman.

Seeking to silence his doubters, Warner made 107 off 111 balls, a few days after his uncharacteristic half-century against surprised the fraternity.

Conditions were testing and up against a quality attack, Warner had to be cautious after put in.

"There was a bit of movement early on, so I had to be a lot tighter. This century means a lot as a batsman. Some great efforts from Our bowlers were fantastic but it was a great game," the opener said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

won the match by 41 runs.

were cruising after Warner and (82) laid a stromg foundation with a 14-run opening stand. But bowled beautifully in his second spell to return his best ODI figures of 5/30 and stop the defending champions at 307.

"When I got out, we had 70 balls to go. As a batter, you want to bat 50 overs. We should've been around 340-350, credit to Pakistan's bowlers. Their second spells were outstanding and they made it hard for us. It was a used wicket; it was a tad dry and they bowled very straight lines to me and gave me no width," Man of the Match Warner added.

reeling at 160 for six in the 30th over, Pakistan's rearguard act did put Australia under pressure, Finch admitted.

"Certainly did put us under pressure. Guys like and are good strikers of the ball. Hard to stop when they're on a roll. Just had to bowl our best ball, whether it's a length ball or yorker.

"When you're slightly off, on a small ground like this, you're punished. Didn't bat out our fifty overs which was disappointing. When you go with an extra batter, you back the batsmen to do the job," Finch said.

Pakistan was disappointed after his side's second defeat of the tournament.

"Definitely very disappointing. Lost three wickets in 15 balls from 140/3. To take positives, Ali batted well, batted well. Fought in the end but could not finish it off well. Except Amir, others did not bowl well," Sarfaraz said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)