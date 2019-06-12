Pak Army fully capable and ready to respond to any threat: Gen Bajwa

-
ALSO READ
Pak Army ready to defend country against 'any misadventure': Gen Bajwa
Pak Army pledges to support stakeholders to bring Afghan war to peaceful conclusion
Chinese envoy calls on Pak Army chief, discusses bilateral ties and regional security situation
Pakistan will respond to any aggression in self-defence: Army chief
Pak Army Chief to brief parliamentarians on tension with India next week
-
Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Wednesday that the Army is "fully capable" and ready to respond to any threat to the country.
He was addressing the Annual Formation Commanders' Conference held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.
General Bajwa hailed befitting response" during February stand-off with India.
Tensions between India and Pakistan worsened after the Pulwama terror attack and both the countries were almost on the brink of a war after India's military planes struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 and Pakistan carried out a counter-offensive the next day.
The forum reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment. Internal security landscape of the country, challenges being confronted and responses were discussed in details.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU