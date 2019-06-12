JUST IN
Business Standard

Pak Army fully capable and ready to respond to any threat: Gen Bajwa

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Wednesday that the Army is "fully capable" and ready to respond to any threat to the country.

He was addressing the Annual Formation Commanders' Conference held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

General Bajwa hailed befitting response" during February stand-off with India.

Tensions between India and Pakistan worsened after the Pulwama terror attack and both the countries were almost on the brink of a war after India's military planes struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 and Pakistan carried out a counter-offensive the next day.

The forum reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment. Internal security landscape of the country, challenges being confronted and responses were discussed in details.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 23:05 IST

