BSE, NSE to be shut on October 21 on account of Maharashtra polls

The commodity derivative segment will be open only for evening session

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have announced trading holiday on October 21 on account of assembly elections in Maharashtra.

They have announced trading holiday for capital markets, futures and options and currency derivative segment, BSE and NSE said in separate circulars.

"On account of assembly elections in Maharashtra which is scheduled to be held on October 21, 2019, members are requested to note that exchange hereby notifies trading holiday for capital market, futures & options and currency derivative segments," NSE said.

The commodity derivative segment will be open only for evening session, it added.
First Published: Wed, October 09 2019. 14:15 IST

