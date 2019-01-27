Boy dies as fire engulf houses

A seven-year-old boy died after fire engulfed a few houses in a village here, police said Sunday.

According to of Police Vijay Pal Singh, the incident took place in Khadipur Malahichak village on Saturday night.

Singh said the deceased has been identified as (7).

Nearly six houses were gutted in the fire.

