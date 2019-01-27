UN envoy condemns settler violence after Palestinian killed

The UN's is calling the death of a Palestinian in clashes with Israeli settlers "shocking and unacceptable."



on Sunday called on to "put an end to settler violence and bring those responsible to justice."



Hamdi Naasan, 38, was killed Saturday near the village of al-Mughayyir, close to The Palestinians say settlers shot him. The settlers say a Jewish man was stabbed by Palestinians and they fired in the air while chasing away the attackers.

The and military have launched investigations. The violence came days after charged a Jewish teenager with manslaughter in the death of a Palestinian woman in the

Over 400,000 settlers live in the West Bank, which seized in the 1967 war.

