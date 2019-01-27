JUST IN
Boy found dead in UP after alleged sexual harassment by neighbour

Press Trust of India  |  Shahjahanpur 

A five-year-old boy died after he was allegedly sexually assaulted by his neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said Sunday.

The boy was playing outside his house when his neighbour, Shiva, lured him and took him to his house, police said.

"When the boy did return till late in the night, his family members started looking for him and found him at Shiva's house, covered in a quit with blood coming out from his genitals," circle officer (city) Brahmapal Singh said.

The boy was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he added.

The officer said that Shiva has been arrested and the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 16:15 IST

