BP annual profit soars to $9.4 bn on surging oil prices

almost trebled its annual net profit to $9.4 billion (8.2 billion euros) last year as soared in 2018, the giant announced Tuesday.

Profit after tax rocketed from $3.4 billion in 2017, "primarily affected by and favourable foreign exchange" rates, said in a statement.

Fourth-quarter net profit stood at $766 million, up from $27 million in the final three months of 2017.

However it was well down on 2018 third-quarter net profit of $3.35 billion, which was fuelled by surging before they cooled approaching the new year.

said the group was benefitting also from "capital discipline".

"And we're doing this while growing the business -- bringing more high-quality projects online, expanding marketing in the downstream and doing transformative deals such as BHP," he added in the statement.

In 2018, the world's biggest sold its shale operations to BP for $10.5 billion.

Oil prices meanwhile surged in the latter part of 2018 on tight supply concerns but have since fallen back sharply, in line with volatility seen across financial markets.

BP on Tuesday added that its full-year production of grew 2.4 percent to 3.7 million barrels per day.

It said that 2019 output was expected to be higher thanks to major production projects.

"The actual reported outcome will depend on the exact timing of project start-ups, acquisition and divestment activities, OPEC quotas and entitlement impacts in our production-sharing agreements," BP said.

Also last year, BP took a further hit of $3.2 billion in financial costs linked to a deadly explosion on a BP-leased drilling rig in 2010 that unleashed the worst environmental disaster in history.

It expects a further charge of $2.0 billion this year, taking total bill so far for the catastrophe to around $70 billion.

Following Tuesday's update, shares in BP jumped 3.44 percent to 538 pence, topping London's benchmark FTSE 100 index, which was up 0.8 percent overall.

"Numbers from BP paint a picture of a company operating above expectations across all of its businesses," noted Michael Hewson, at

"The decline in oil prices in the fourth quarter, from four-year peaks of $85 a barrel saw profits decline slightly from the lofty levels" in the previous quarter, he added.

BP rival last week posted an 80 percent increase in annual net profit to $23.4 billion on and big cost cutting.

"Global are performing strongly at present, but these numbers from BP are superlative," said Richard Hunter,

"The spill surprisingly still gets a mention... although the figure is beginning at last to dwindle.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)