Goa mining: PM Modi to meet delegation on Wed, says BJP leader

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Wednesday meet a delegation of mining dependents and political leaders from Goa in New Delhi to discuss the mining issue, Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the delegation would comprise Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik, South Goa Lok Sabha MP Narendra Sawaikar, besides himself.

It would also have Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant, state Power Minister Nilesh Cabral, Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar, MGP MLA Dipak Pawaskar and Goa Mining People's Front chief Puti Gaonkar, he added.

Mining came to a standstill in Goa in March last year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned the extraction of iron ore.

February 05 2019

