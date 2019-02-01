Brathwaite, Hope soild in reply as England frustrated

West Indies' top-order batting negotiated a testing two-hour period with a combination of luck and skill to reach the lunch interval at for one replying to England's first innings total of 187 on the second day of the second Test of the three-match series at the in on Friday.

Kraigg soldiered through the session in getting to 48 not out, anchoring the home side's effort to bat through the day in pursuit of a significant lead as they press for the victory which will give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and the back in their possession after ten years in English hands.

and John Campbell, resuming at 30 without loss through 21 overs at the end of the first day, extended that opening stand to 70 with Campbell getting to 47 before his luck ran out.

Reprieved within minutes of the start of play by a television review of an umpiring decision which was shown to be erroneous, the left-hander was then dropped by at slip before top-edging an attempted pull just out of the reach of scampering substitute wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow at backward square-leg.

Bairstow is continuing to do duty behind the stumps from the end of the first day as the appointed gloveman, Ben Foakes, receives treatment for a blow on the hand from fast bowler while compiling a hard-fought 35 runs on day one.

Campbell's moments of good fortune were all at the expense of Stuart Broad, England's most impressive bowler so far in an innings which started late the previous day after the fast bowlers had successfully exploited a green, uneven pitch.

It took the introduction of into the attack for the opening pair to be separated as Campbell pushed at another delivery angled across him and Buttler atoned for his earlier with a catch every bit as straightforward as the one missed earlier off the suffering and increasingly aggravated Broad.

New batsman Shai Hope also survived a searching early examination on the seaming track but grew in confidence as the lunch interval approached in getting to an unbeaten 22 in a partnership with which has so far realised 56 runs for the second wicket.

