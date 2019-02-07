Brazil dam collapse death toll rises to 150

Authorities in say the death toll from a collapse in the city of has risen to 150.

said Wednesday that 182 people are still listed as missing.

No one has been found alive since January 26, the day after a large reservoir containing waste was breached.

But the in charge of denied suggestions that its mission was coming to an end.

The reddish-brown mud that broke the destroyed everything in its ensuing path. It is now moving down the and has contaminated used by dozens of municipalities.

A top Brazilian institute warned Tuesday of a possible health crisis if authorities did not help rural communities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)