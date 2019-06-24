Brazilian drug peddler held in Goa

-
ALSO READ
IMA Jewels case: Interpol issues blue corner notice against founder Mansoor Khan
Indian govt pressurising Interpol for red corner notice: Naik
ICC to join hands with Interpol to fight corruption
China indicts former Interpol chief on bribery charges
Interpol, Kerala police join hands to fight child abuse
-
A Brazilian man, suspected to be a drug peddler against whom a red corner notice was issued by the Interpol, was nabbed from Goa last week, police said Monday.
The peddler, Pedro Duarte Oliveira Souse, is wanted in a narcotic-related offence in his native country, a senior official said.
Superintendent of Police, Bosco George, said police were looking for Souse in the coastal state in the wake of the red corner notice.
George said Souse has been kept in the detention centre at Mapusa town and the Brazilian Embassy in India has been contacted for his deportation.
Souse has been staying in Canacona taluka in South Goa since November 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU