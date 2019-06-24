Brazilian drug peddler held in Goa

A Brazilian man, suspected to be a drug against whom a red corner notice was issued by the Interpol, was nabbed from last week, police said Monday.

The peddler, Pedro Duarte Oliveira Souse, is wanted in a narcotic-related offence in his native country, a senior official said.

of Police, Bosco George, said police were looking for Souse in the coastal state in the wake of the red corner notice.

George said Souse has been kept in the detention centre at Mapusa town and the has been contacted for his deportation.

Souse has been staying in Canacona taluka in South since November 2018.

