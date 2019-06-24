JUST IN
Brazilian drug peddler held in Goa

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

A Brazilian man, suspected to be a drug peddler against whom a red corner notice was issued by the Interpol, was nabbed from Goa last week, police said Monday.

The peddler, Pedro Duarte Oliveira Souse, is wanted in a narcotic-related offence in his native country, a senior official said.

Superintendent of Police, Bosco George, said police were looking for Souse in the coastal state in the wake of the red corner notice.

George said Souse has been kept in the detention centre at Mapusa town and the Brazilian Embassy in India has been contacted for his deportation.

Souse has been staying in Canacona taluka in South Goa since November 2018.

Mon, June 24 2019. 21:15 IST

