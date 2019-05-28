Brick kiln owner, six others booked for raping and setting ablaze minor labourer

The owner of a brick kiln and six others were booked for allegedly raping and setting ablaze a minor labourer at the factory here, police said Tuesday.

The 14-year-old girl, who worked at the brick kiln at a village in the district, was found dead on Saturday, following which her parents had registered a complaint in station , SHO said.

He said seven people, including the owner of the factory, were booked for raping and setting her afire.

The post-mortem report suggests that the girl died due to burn injuries and suffocation, the SHO said.

