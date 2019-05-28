JUST IN
Business Standard

Kate Mara, Jamie Bell welcome baby daughter

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Kate Mara and husband Jamie Bell have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

The child was born a few weeks ago, Mara wrote on Instagram along with a picture of her newborn daughter's feet.

"We had a baby a couple weeks ago... Here are her feet," Mara, 36, wrote.

This is the first child for Mara while Bell, 33, shares a son with former wife Evan Rachel Wood.

The birth of their baby comes months after Mara revealed the pair were expecting in February.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 12:40 IST

