Kate Mara, Jamie Bell welcome baby daughter

Actor Kate Mara and husband Jamie Bell have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.
The child was born a few weeks ago, Mara wrote on Instagram along with a picture of her newborn daughter's feet.
"We had a baby a couple weeks ago... Here are her feet," Mara, 36, wrote.
This is the first child for Mara while Bell, 33, shares a son with former wife Evan Rachel Wood.
The birth of their baby comes months after Mara revealed the pair were expecting in February.
