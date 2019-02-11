The is seeking to win more time to secure EU concessions on that could pass parliament and avert a chaotic split from the bloc on March 29.

Businesses and governments are on edge because Britain is just weeks away from its scheduled departure from the European project after 46 years and still has no firm arrangements in place.

The last month roundly rejected a deal had sealed with the remaining 27 EU leaders.

MPs are set to vote again on Britain's options on February 14. But a member of May's cabinet pledged Sunday to give parliament a further ballot two weeks later -- a measure meant to give the more time for talks with the EU.

Her meetings in on Thursday made no breakthrough and fears of a "no-deal" scenario that gridlocks trade are running high.

May's housing insisted Sunday that the government had a clear strategy and timeline aimed at getting an agreement that Britain's splintered parliament can pass.

"What gives certainty is a deal, and that's why we want to see people getting behind us, getting behind this process that we now have," Brokenshire told the He pledged to give parliament a fresh vote on Britain's options by February 27 if May does not come back with new concessions before then.

In the vote this week lawmakers are set to have their say on amendments that could limit May's options and give parliament a broader say over the Brexit process.

Brokenshire's promise of another vote two weeks later is designed to discourage lawmakers from binding the government's hands this week.

It is also meant to postpone a revolt by cabinet ministers who want to take a no-deal Brexit off the table for good.

The opposition party has denounced May's strategy as time-wasting aimed at forcing parliament to vote through a deal at the last moment.

"We shouldn't be put in a position where the clock is run down and the says it's either my deal or even worse," Labour's Brexit pointman told

In a letter to dated Sunday, May opposed his party's appeal for the country to remain in a customs union with

But in efforts to build cross-party support for a Brexit deal, she offered flexibility on Corbyn's calls to keep up with EU measures to protect the environment and workers' rights, asking for further talks with "as soon as possible".

There are few signs of concessions coming May's way from

May's Brexit minister will meet EU on Monday and will visit and this week.

The British is set to meet again before the end of the month.

The sides are stuck on the issue of how to keep the Irish border open after Britain leaves.

Brexit backers in May's party think the so-called "backstop" arrangement in the current deal would keep Britain indefinitely tied to EU rules.

May's Northern Irish coalition party also argue that it will splinter their province from mainland Britain.

But Brussels calls the arrangement essential for both keeping the border open and preserving the European Union's integrity.

May has been trying to win a legal assurance giving Britain the right eventually to drop the backstop and negotiate its own trade deals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)