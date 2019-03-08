British PM calls on EU for 'one more push' on Brexit deal

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday called on the European Union for "one more push" to strike a Brexit compromise deal and told British MPs that voting against the agreement could mean the country never leaves the bloc.
"It needs just one more push," May told an audience of workers in Grimsby, a North Sea port, adding that a vote against a deal meant "we might never leave the EU at all".
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
