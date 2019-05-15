BSE launches mobile app for its mutual fund platform

Leading stock exchange Wednesday said it has launched ' StAR MF' app to enable more participation and help mutual fund distributors process transactions faster.

" mobile app supports real-time client registration and paperless transactions, creates and uploads mandate for SIPs, generates the basket of multiple orders, tracks and allows the distributor to analyse his business at his fingertips," the exchange said in a release.

The app can be downloaded from Once the app is downloaded, the sign up can be done by providing the member identification number, it added.

"The launch of the app would further provide comfort of doing business to our 24,000 members. This app would not only increase their productivity, but would also enable IFAs (Independent Financial Advisors) to take their business anywhere, anytime," BSE said.

The mobile application will also be provided to individual investors shortly, he said.

BSE is the exchange's mutual fund platform which helps distributors purchase and redeem mutual fund units on behalf of their clients.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)